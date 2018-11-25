Dortmund chief confirms intent to sign Hakimi

Hans-Joachim Watzke said Borussia Dortmund will try to sign Achraf Hakimi permanently from Real Madrid, but warned: “It will not be easy.”

Borussia Dortmund will attempt to secure loanee defender Achraf Hakimi on a permanent deal, according to club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The 20-year-old is on a two-year loan from Real Madrid and has made eight league appearances in Dortmund’s unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Watzke used a speech to his playing staff to welcome Paco Alcacer to the club after activating the option to purchase the Spain striker from Barcelona outright and stated his intent to follow up the deal with another one for Hakimi.

“Dear Paco Alcacer, welcome to Borussia Dortmund,” said Watzke, who was speaking at the club’s annual assembly.

“And Achraf Hakimi – we will try to do the same thing with you, even though it will not be easy.”

Hakimi made nine league appearances for Madrid in 2017-18, scoring twice for the club then coached by Zinedine Zidane.

Since then, Julen Lopetegui’s ill-fated spell in charge of Los Blancos has come and gone, and it is unclear whether his successor Santiago Solari will include Hakimi in his plans.

Morocco international Hakimi has made the left-back spot his own this season, limiting Raphael Guerreiro’s opportunities in the first-team.