Dortmund complete permanent Alcacer deal

After impressing in the first part of his loan spell from Barcelona, Paco Alcacer is now a Borussia Dortmund player on an outright basis.

Borussia Dortmund have activated their option to permanently sign prolific striker Paco Alcacer from Barcelona on a contract running until June 2023.

Spain striker Alcacer has exceeded expectations since arriving on loan in August, with his sparkling form convincing the Bundesliga leaders to pay the €23million required to purchase him outright.

The 25-year-old, little more than a fringe option at Camp Nou, has revived his top-level career with nine goals in all competitions this term.

His haul included the winner in the 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker that took Lucien Favre’s side seven points clear of the champions.

“I am very happy in Dortmund, at BVB and in this wonderful team,” Alcacer said.

“Borussia Dortmund was and is exactly the right decision for me. I will do everything I can to say thank you for your trust.”

The transfer fee includes the potential for BVB to pay a further €5million in add-ons

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc praised the impact former Valencia forward Alcacer has made in a short space of time and backed him for a lengthy spell at Signal Iduna Park.

“We have informed Barcelona today that we will activate our option,” he said.

“Paco is wholeheartedly with us, he has quickly integrated and has become an integral part of our squad.

“He is a real scorer of high footballing quality who has already decided some important games for us. We look forward to many more goals and assists from Paco in the coming years.”