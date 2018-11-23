Borussia Dortmund set to complete permanent swoop for Paco Alcacer

According to a report by Bild, the club is set to formally announce their acquisition of the in-form striker, Paco Alcacer, from Barcelona on Sunday (November 25, 2018), right after their away fixture against Mainz.

Borussia Dortmund, it seems, have been impressed with the Spanish striker’s output from the forward line prompting them to activate their option to buy the player from Barcelona. It is to note that Paco Alcacer is still currently playing for the Black and Yellows on a loan from the Catalan club, and once the move has been completed, he now becomes their full-fledged player.

*Watching this video* My brain:

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it Me:

Paco Alcácer https://t.co/mp8RLrf61a — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 15, 2018

Initial figures on the terms of the deal with Alcacer’s move are the following: The player’s contract is set to run until 2023 for transfer fee of around 23 million Euros with a potential of an additional 5 million Euros in bonuses.

The Spanish forward has been lighting up the Signal Iduna Park recently with his fiery form in front of goal scoring an impressive eight goals in six Bundesliga matches.

Paco Alcacer joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from FC Barcelona. Prior to joining the Catalan giants, Alcacer was associated with Valencia CF joining the senior team’s ranks after working his way up the ranks from the club’s youth setup.