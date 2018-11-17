Havertz would suit Bayern Munich – Kimmich

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich thinks Germany team-mate Kai Havertz would be a good signing for the Bundesliga champions.

Kai Havertz would suit Bayern Munich as a potential signing, according to Joshua Kimmich.

Havertz made his full Germany debut in a friendly against Russia on Thursday, setting up Serge Gnabry’s goal in a 3-0 win for Joachim Low’s side.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Bayern, who are thought to be keen to freshen up their side, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery approaching retirement.

And Bayern defender Kimmich feels 19-year-old Havertz would be a solid addition for the Bundesliga champions.

“I cannot buy him, but Kai Havertz is a player who would suit us well,” Kimmich told reporters.

7556 – The age difference of 7556 between Kai #Havertz and @pizarrinha is the biggest one of two goal scorers in a #Bundesliga game. Generations. pic.twitter.com/5GHMhGyu9d — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 29, 2018

Havertz’s performance also caught the eye of Germany coach Low.

“He impressed me,” said Low. “He is very secure on the ball and has good positioning going forward.

“When he gets the ball, he always tries to bring the ball forward. You can see that in training as well.”

Germany are back in Nations League action on Monday when they host Netherlands in Gelsenkirchen.

They will be relegated unless they win but will drop into League B regardless if Ronald Koeman’s men beat world champions France on Friday.