Bayern Munich set to defeat Chelsea and Liverpool in race for Arsenal superstar

Aaron Ramsey was snubbed big time by Arsenal, a club for whom he has played for 10 years now. The Welsh international was close to getting a contract extension, however, the club management decided against it and asked him to find potential suitors for a move and in that quest, Ramsey seems to be heading towards Germany.

The box-to-box midfielder was believed to have been the subject of a tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool. Both the Premier League clubs were keen to get a deal done in the January window itself before a move in the summer.

However, Independent report that Bayern Munich have gatecrashed Liverpool and Chelsea’s party and are now favourites to land Ramsey. The Welshman’s contract runs out in the summer next year and thus a pre-contract agreement is a possibility.

Ramsey had scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists across all competitions for Arsenal last season – stellar numbers for a midfielder. However, new manager Unai Emery doesn’t consider him a part of his plans and thus allowed him to move on to greener pastures.

This would be a good deal for Arsenal as well, as they wouldn’t be selling Ramsey to a direct rival in the Premier League.

