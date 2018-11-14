Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the Bundesliga champions tried to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City.

Jadon Sancho was a transfer target for Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions’ sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed.

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in August 2017 and has made a fantastic start to the new season with Lucien Favre’s side four points clear at the top of the table after 11 games.

The 18-year-old has recorded a league-high six assists despite often being used as a substitute, while he starred in Saturday’s 3-2 Klassiker win over Bayern.

And Salihamidzic has now revealed Bayern also tried to sign Sancho, 18, when he left City in search of more first-team opportunities.

“The truth is that Bayern Munich did want to sign Jadon Sancho and made him an offer which he, unfortunately, refused,” Salihamidzic told Sport Bild.

Reports in Germany previously claimed Bayern were offered the chance to sign Sancho but instead rejected a transfer involving the teenager.

Sancho, whose form has earned his maiden England cap, explained he joined Dortmund due to the club’s history of promoting young talent.

Other youthful stars that have helped fire Dortmund to the Bundesliga’s summit include Christian Pulisic and Jacob Bruun Larsen.