Bayern confirm Ribery ‘altercation’ with reporter

Franck Ribery was involved in a heated exchange with French reporter Patrick Guillou after Bayern Munich’s clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Reports surfaced soon after Bayern’s 3-2 defeat at Signal Iduna Park that Ribery had “pushed” and “slapped” French journalist Patrick Guillou.

Ribery was allegedly unhappy that beIN Sports reporter Guillou had blamed him for two of the goals conceded by Bayern against the league leaders.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that an incident occurred and that the club will meet with Guillou to resolve the matter.

“Franck Ribery has informed us that he had an altercation with his compatriot Patrick Guillou, whom he has known well for many years,” he told Bild.

“We agreed with Patrick Guillou that we would speak at a personal meeting, we will talk about how we can solve the matter, and Mr Guillou has already signalled that it is in his interest.”

Ribery’s flashpoint compounds what has been a tumultuous start to the season for Bayern, who are now seven points adrift of Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.

Club president Uli Hoeness told Sky Sport over the weekend that the club will not look to undertake any business during the January transfer window, but Salihamidzic has since said that they will strengthen the squad if the right players are available.

“If we have a possibility and consider it meaningful, we will consider that,” he told Kicker.

“We always have our eyes open and see where improvements can be made to each position.”

Niko Kovac’s side return to action after the international break with a home clash against Fortuna Dusseldorf.