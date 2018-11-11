Bundesliga title race still alive – Favre

Borussia Dortmund’s Der Klassiker success put them in control of the Bundesliga, but Lucien Favre said the title race was alive.

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre insisted the Bundesliga title race was still wide open after his side overcame Bayern Munich 3-2 in a thrilling Der Klassiker.

Marco Reus twice cancelled out goals from Robert Lewandowski at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday before Paco Alcacer scored a 73rd-minute winner for Dortmund.

While Dortmund are still only four points clear at the top – with Borussia Monchengladbach second – they pushed seven ahead of Bayern.

But Favre refused to rule out Bayern and said the Bundesliga title race was still well and truly alive.

“We’re on top of the table in the Bundesliga and Gladbach are second,” he told a news conference.

“Who is number three again? Bayern. It’s very close.

“There is [RB] Leipzig, Gladbach and of course Bayern Munich, [especially] when they play like they did [against Dortmund].”