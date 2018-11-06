Bayern Munich player James Rodriguez reportedly wants to return to Real Madrid

It appears that James Rodriguez wants out of Bayern Munich as he wants to return to Real Madrid.

Various reports claimed that the Colombian star is extremely unhappy with the German club and its head coach Niko Kovac.

Currently on loan with the Bavarians, Rodriguez has found regular playing time hard to find in the Bundesliga.

He has only started five out of 10 league games so far, and has only played the full 90 minutes once in 11 total appearances for the team.

His loan spell lasts for two years, with Bayern having a buyout fee of €42 million which many believe they will trigger once the loan is up at the end of the season.

However, the 27-year-old has pleaded with his agent Jorge Mendes to work on a deal that would send him back to the Spanish capital where he has a contract until 2021.

Munich have been struggling lately and find themselves third in the table, four points behind current leaders Borussia Dortmund. Many have criticised Kovac’s policy on player rotation, including Mats Hummels who has also reportedly complained on the matter.