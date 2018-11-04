Bayern Munich join race to sign Arsenal ace

In latest transfer news, Bayern Munich have now shockingly emerged as contenders to sign Arsenal’s star man Aaron Ramsey.

This comes as a major blow to Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool who were both keen on securing the services of the midfielder who has become a bonafide star during his time at Arsenal.

Ramsey will finish his contractual obligations with the Gunners next summer, and has been informed by the club that his contract will not be renewed, thus opening up other possible avenues in Europe.

The Daily Express are reporting that Bayern Munich are looking to add to their midfield prowess by signing the Welshman as soon as they are allowed to do so under the FIFA rules in January.

The report further claims that Chelsea were initially interested too, but have now taken a backseat owing to the success of their English players Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley. It remains to be seen whether United or Liverpool will be urged to make an offer that Ramsey and Arsenal cannot refuse.

