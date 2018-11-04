Kovac: Bayern angry and sad after Freiburg draw

After failing to win in the Bundesliga, coach Niko Kovac said Bayern Munich were hurting.

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac said his team were “angry and sad” after conceding late to draw 1-1 at home to Freiburg on Saturday.

Serge Gnabry’s goal was cancelled out by Lucas Holer in the 89th minute at the Allianz Arena as Bayern fell four points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Kovac, who is set to come under increasing pressure once more, said coughing up points so late was a blow to Bayern.

“Against Augsburg we lost the points in the 89th minute and [against Freiburg] was the same. These were four points that are missing now,” he told a news conference.

“We’re angry and sad about that. This is the sport and this is life. We have to play the next match in three days and we want to win it.”

Gnabry’s low strike had given Bayern an 80th-minute lead, but Holer tucked away a Christian Gunter cross to earn Freiburg a point.

Kovac said it was unacceptable for Bayern to give up a lead so late as they failed to win for the fourth time in 10 league games this season.

“In the second half we mostly played near the goal of Freiburg. We had to pay attention because they had two strikers in front who could hold the ball up, so the others can follow [on the counter-attack],” he said.

“Gunter was very active on the wings. We got in the lead and as Bayern Munich we mustn’t give that away.

“We have to clear the balls earlier then and not try to play the ball around in the defence. We put Joshua Kimmich in danger.”

Before a trip to Dortmund on November 10, Bayern host AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.