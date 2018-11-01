Bundesliga |

Bayern Munich’s Rafinha slammed for Arab Halloween costume

Just about everyone in the world enjoys Halloween cause it’s a chance to dress up as a character and have a grand time. Unfortunately, there are times that it causes controversy and a Bayern Munich player stirred the pot a little too much because of his costume choice.

Munich player Rafinha was seen at a party donning a costume that portrays him as an Arab. As part of the costume, he had along with him a box that said “Vorsicht” which meant “Caution” in German.

Many took offence to his costume of relating Arabs to terrorism and people quickly took to social media to condemn the footballer’s decision.

The Brazilian was quick to point out that it was not his intention to degrade any race or depict any negative notions on Arabs.

The photo was originally posted on Bayern’s official Twitter account and has since been deleted.

Cover photo courtesy of Twitter

