Bayern Munich’s Rafinha slammed for Arab Halloween costume

Just about everyone in the world enjoys Halloween cause it’s a chance to dress up as a character and have a grand time. Unfortunately, there are times that it causes controversy and a Bayern Munich player stirred the pot a little too much because of his costume choice.

Munich player Rafinha was seen at a party donning a costume that portrays him as an Arab. As part of the costume, he had along with him a box that said “Vorsicht” which meant “Caution” in German.

Many took offence to his costume of relating Arabs to terrorism and people quickly took to social media to condemn the footballer’s decision.

We are disappointed that the misleading media found its way to Rafinha and he thought it would be funny to portray Arabs as terrorists. He represents Bayern and a large part of Bayern’s fanbase are Arabs. We demand an apology.@R13_official@FCBayern#UnculturedRafinha pic.twitter.com/0MGFTWpoWt — خليفه شمخي الفضلي (@Khalifanovic) November 1, 2018

The Bayern squad in their Halloween costumes! Rafinha’s choice of attire is….questionable. 🎃 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zm75ODpGN3 — Bavarian Tweets (@BavarianTweets) November 1, 2018

We demand an official statement from the club about the shameful act of Rafinha.

Arab fans of FC Bayern deserve a clarification from the club on how the club’s values views issues such as racism.@FCBayernEN#SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/gVFUA4GOTd — Omar Abu Saad (@bavari2010) November 1, 2018

The Brazilian was quick to point out that it was not his intention to degrade any race or depict any negative notions on Arabs.

Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes, it was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someones feelings. pic.twitter.com/ZZumqzpLBD — Rafinha Official (@R13_official) November 1, 2018

The photo was originally posted on Bayern’s official Twitter account and has since been deleted.

Cover photo courtesy of Twitter