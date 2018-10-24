With Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac’s future hanging in the balance, we take a look at how former Arsenal gaffer Arsene Wenger could be the perfect match for the Bavarian hot seat.

Bayern Munich’s hastily organised press conference was a recipe for disaster. One doesn’t quite understand what to make of it, with Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge taking potshots at the press for criticising them. They backed the coach but the timing of the conference begs the question, is it not a subtle indication that the coach’s position is in peril like never before?

BILD after the press conference of Rummenigge, Hoenes & Salihaidzic: “The Bayern bosses Attack!” – On the media

– On the journalists

– On the ex players pic.twitter.com/7AjuFl2rSQ — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) October 19, 2018

Which leads us to Arsene Wenger – the Arsenal legend mirroring Bayern’s stance in a recent interview and saying he knew Kovac had the hierarchy’s full backing.

“That is not a topic for me, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge trusted Niko Kovac and they have to hold on to him,” said Wenger when quizzed on the managerial vacancy that might arise at Bayern in the near future.

So how exactly might Wenger end up being the perfect fit for the German giants?

For starters, when Wenger, ever the gentleman, refused to discuss the question of what might be, he was clearly looking to ease the pressure on a fellow manager, having been in a similar situation in the not very distant past — a facet of his personality which might indeed end up working in his favor in the near future.

Put simply, Arsene Wenger exudes class. A product of the managerial era of the 90s, Wenger isn’t one to belittle opponents or talk himself up, preferring instead to devote all his energies to training. While Bayern have had PR slip ups every now and then, for most parts, the Bundesliga powerhouse have gone about matters on and off the field elegantly, and a manager of Wenger’s ilk would only add more silk to the already smooth fabric of Bayern’s image. As is the saying, class begets class.

Moving to matters on the field, the Munich-based club has never been one for playing ugly. Had that been the sole criterion for the job, Wenger would be hired the first thing tomorrow morning. While results may not have always followed suit in the latter stages of his career, he never had a penchant for static, stifling football.

“I don’t know what you mean by parking the bus. I don’t know who created this expression but it has not a lot to do with football,” said Wenger after a 3-3 draw with Liverpool, his disdain for defensive football apparent in his words. If he could extract intricate football from the players he had at Arsenal, it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see the kind of football he might coax out of this Bayern side.

Kovač: “There is only black and white these days. And if you win, everything is OK again. But it’s not that easy. Still, we won, we are happy and we hope we can build on it.” pic.twitter.com/dFKNTdKLCG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 20, 2018

Talking of players, the last 12 years of Wenger’s time at Arsenal were marked by a clear tightening of purse strings as Arsenal paid off their new stadium. A veteran in shrewd transfer dealings, Wenger’s ability to unearth a gem seemingly out of nowhere will please his potential employers to no end.

He made Premier League superstars out of raw talents such as Thierry Henry, Robin Van Persie, Cesc Fabregas, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere – the list goes on. Similar to the Frenchman, Bayern have always refused to play along to the market’s tune, instead looking to sign young players and operate on shrewd transfer deals, with their most expensive arrival being Corentin Tolisso from Lyon at €41.5m, relative pennies in modern football. Here too, Wenger would no doubt be on the same page with the club executives.

Breaking: New Liberian President George Weah has named Arsene Wenger as his Minister of Finance ‘He always makes a profit’ said Weah pic.twitter.com/ShxOMfGauq — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) October 12, 2017

Thus, in an era of all talk and less substance, Wenger is a blast from the past with his disarming personality and subtle humour, far detached from the in-your-face nature of today’s managers. Rarely aggressive and always looking for ways to make football even more beautiful than it already is, he is a connoisseur of the game.

For a man so often accused of being stuck in rewind, he might actually be the one who turns time back on this ageing Bayern team. In so many ways, he is the very personification of the German club, if there ever was one.

In a culture obsessed with instant highs and love at first sight, Arsene Wenger and Bayern Munich might very well turn out to be the textbook slow romance that we so crave.