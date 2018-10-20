Five-star Jovic makes Bundesliga history

Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Luka Jovic made Bundesliga history with a five-goal haul in a resounding win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Luka Jovic cemented his place in the record books as he became the youngest player to score five goals in a Bundesliga match, inspiring Eintracht Frankfurt’s 7-1 demolition of Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

The 20-year-old stole the spotlight on what was just his third top-flight start of the season, putting in a performance that will live long in the memory to help Frankfurt climb above Bayern Munich into sixth.

Jovic started as he meant to go on, executing an exquisite acrobatic volley into the roof of the net after 26 minutes, then doubling his tally with a pinpoint first-time strike from range before the interval.

The Serbian had his hat-trick 10 minutes into the second half, before completing the rout with two quickfire goals before making way to a standing ovation, and surely guaranteeing his place in Adolf Hutter’s next starting XI.