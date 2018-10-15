Bayern trio step up recovery efforts at Säbener Strasse

FC Bayern München trio Leon Goretzka, Rafinha and David Alaba could be available for selection following the FIFA break as they stepped up their recovery efforts from injury.

Bayern’s non-international players were handed a break on Monday by coach Niko Kovac, however, the three injured stars were present at training and were put through their paces at Sabener Strasse.

The Bavarians are set to face VfL Wolfsburg on 20 October at the Volkswagen Arena and will be desperate for a win after a slump in form.

The German champions have not won in four matches in all competitions which includes humiliating Bundesliga losses to Hertha Berlin and VfL Borussia Monchengladbach.

Nonetheless, should Goretzka, Rafinha and Alaba be passed fit – it would present Kovac with a wider array of options.

The team’s official website said: “The squad had the day off on Monday, but three Bayern pros did not take a breather. Convalescent trio Leon Goretzka, Rafinha and David Alaba turned in extra work at the Säbener Strasse in the morning to be fit after the international break.

“Alaba completed a running session on an adjacent pitch about one week after sustaining a small muscle fibre tear in the match against Gladbach. Goretzka (muscle hardening sustained last week) and Rafinha (ankle injury, mid-September) are more advanced in their sports rehab programmes and trained with the ball under the auspices of fitness coach Thomas Wilhelmi. The Brazilian had resumed parts of the squad programme last Thursday.”