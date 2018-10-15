Pavard stayed with Stuttgart for ‘love of jersey’

VfB Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard has revealed he turned down offers to leave the struggling Bundesliga side as he has a genuine love for the team.

Pavard became one of the hottest prospects in world football after his starring performances for France at the 2018 World Cup helped Les Bleus win the global showpiece in Russia.

In addition, he won the goal of the tournament after his stunning strike against Argentina helped his national team into the quarter-finals.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old reportedly turned down a host of offers from bigger clubs to leave ahead of 2018/19 as he says he feels he owes a debt to Die Roten.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “I haven’t forgotten that they came looking for me in Lille at a time when few people believed in me.

“I signed for them when they were in the second division. They showed faith in me, and it’s also down to them that I am where I am.

“I have a love for the jersey. I’m not going to hide that I had a huge number of offers but in my head it was clear. I had to stay at least one more season at Stuttgart because I love the jersey. I like the club and their supporters, so I owe them that much.”

Pavard has played and started in all seven league games in ’18/19 for VfB Stuttgart, who are currently rock-bottom bottom of Germany’s top flight.