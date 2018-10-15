Tedesco has high hopes for McKennie

FC Schalke 04 head coach Domenico Tedesco is excited by the development of American midfielder Weston McKennie.

The 20-year-old joined the Bundesliga club from FC Dallas as a youth player in 2016.

After a year in the academy he was promoted to the first side where he has shone brightly ever since.

McKennie played 25 games in total for Schalke last season and this term he has made eight appearances, scoring a goal in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Tedesco told the Bundesliga website that he has high hopes for McKennie.

He said: “Weston isn’t just important to us for his goals. Even during those phases when it’s not going so well, he embodies everything that we strive to stand for. He has a good mentality, he’s powerful, down-to-earth and works hard – and he can play as a six, eight or ten.

“As long as he continues to work hard and keeps his feet on the ground, he’ll only get better. He’s just great!”

Sporting director Christian Heidel added: “Weston is a very good footballer, but he also has a lot of traits that are very, very important to Schalke.

“The fans love the way he plays, and the work he puts in. His body language is extraordinary. There are players in the team that already measure themselves against him, and let’s not forget that he’s still a raw talent. It’s not like he’s reached his full potential at 20. I’m sure he’ll only get better. He can become one of the faces of Schalke.”

McKennie has six caps for the United States national side.