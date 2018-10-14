Rafinha delight at Bayern return

Rafinha has expressed his delight at making a return to training with FC Bayern München after being sidelined following an ankle injury.

The 33-year-old Brazil right-back has been out of action for close to four weeks having suffered a partial tear of the ligaments in his left ankle.

The injury happened in the Bundesliga clash with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Rafinha though was back in training with Bayern this week awere he took part in the warm up and passing drills.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the former Coritiba, FC Schalke 04 and Genoa defender said: “Finally! I was sidelined for almost four weeks because of my ankle injury, and I was very glad to complete the first few parts of team training. It’s good for me.

“Thank God I’m not too far behind, I’m fit. Of course the situation is different when you haven’t been on the pitch for three weeks. But I’ve worked well with Thomas Wilhelmi, it’s going well. I think I’m ready for next week.”

He added: “I’m very happy to be back on the pitch. And now we’ll go full throttle again because we must return to winning ways!”