Thommy: Weinzierl can make VfB competitive

VfB Stuttgart winger Erik Thommy is optimistic new manager Markus Weinzierl can get the side ready for his first game in charge against Borussia Dortmund on 20 October.

CLICK HERE for more Bundesliga

Weinzierl was recently appointed to take over from Tayfun Korkut after the Turk guided VfB to a poor start to the 2018/19 campaign.

Die Roten are rock-bottom of the Bundesliga standings with five points from their opening seven matches, and they also lost to third-tier outfit Hansa Rostock in the DFB Cup first round.

The first training session under Markus Weinzierl is underway! #VfB pic.twitter.com/iK9ZKSXfck — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) October 10, 2018

Nonetheless, Thommy believes Weinzierl is making an immediate impact and he is hopeful the side can deliver the goods against high-flying BVB after the FIFA international break.

Currently, Die Borussen lead the German top flight although this hasn’t shaken the confidence of the 24-year-old attacker.

He told his side’s official website: “We still have to get to know the processes and the game-philosophy with which we are to approach the upcoming tasks.

“Due to yesterday’s test friendly, today was just our third training session together with him. Things worked out well for us, scoring three goals against Sandhausen.

“We want to pick up exactly there when the internationals return next week. The players that are here during the international break are really giving their all, so that we are well-equipped for the home game against Dortmund. I have a good feeling.”