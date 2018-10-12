Rafinha delighted to step up injury recovery work

FC Bayern München right-back Rafinha says he is delighted to be stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury and is looking forward to a full return to action.

The 33-year-old suffered torn ligaments in his ankle against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in a Bundesliga encounter just around a month ago.

However, he has since started training with the first team squad during the FIFA international break and could be available to manager Niko Kovac in the near future.

Speaking to his club’s official website, the Brazil defender said: “Finally! I was sidelined for almost four weeks because of my ankle injury, and I was very glad to complete the first few parts of team training. It’s good for me.

“Thank God I’m not too far behind, I’m fit. Of course the situation is different when you haven’t been on the pitch for three weeks. But I’ve worked well with Thomas Wilhelmi (rehab coach), it’s going well. I think I’m ready for next week.

“I’m very happy to be back on the pitch. And now we’ll go full throttle again because we must return to winning ways!”

Rafinha is expected to increase the intensity of his recovery ahead of the Bavarians next league clash with VfL Wolfsburg on 20 October.