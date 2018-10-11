Nelson: Nagelsmann the reason I joined Hoffenheim

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has revealed that he decided to join TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on loan due to his admiration for the German club’s head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

The 18-year-old left the Gunners at the end of August and has made three Bundesliga appearances for Nagelsmann’s side thus far, scoring two goals in the process.

Proud moment for me and my family to have extended my contract with @Arsenal. The club which holds a strong place in my heart. Can't wait to repay everyone for the love ❤️ Best of luck to the team this season. #COYG pic.twitter.com/jxPF3Esja3 — Reiss Nelson (@ReissNelson9) August 31, 2018

“A loan wasn’t always my first option, but when I heard the Bundesliga and Hoffenheim was an option for me and working with the manager there, it was something I wanted to do,” Nelson told the FA’s official website.

“Julian’s a great manager and he’s got belief in young players so it’s a good place for me to go and play.

“He’s [Nagelsmann] very young, he’s only 31 and I think it’s important to go to a team and a coach who believes in you, so he was the main reason because he is willing to play us.”

Nelson will return to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the current campaign. The teenager is yet to make his first-team debut for the north Londoners.