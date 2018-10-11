Bundesliga |

Nelson: Nagelsmann the reason I joined Hoffenheim

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has revealed that he decided to join TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on loan due to his admiration for the German club’s head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

The 18-year-old left the Gunners at the end of August and has made three Bundesliga appearances for Nagelsmann’s side thus far, scoring two goals in the process.

“A loan wasn’t always my first option, but when I heard the Bundesliga and Hoffenheim was an option for me and working with the manager there, it was something I wanted to do,” Nelson told the FA’s official website.

“Julian’s a great manager and he’s got belief in young players so it’s a good place for me to go and play.

“He’s [Nagelsmann] very young, he’s only 31 and I think it’s important to go to a team and a coach who believes in you, so he was the main reason because he is willing to play us.”

Nelson will return to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the current campaign. The teenager is yet to make his first-team debut for the north Londoners.

