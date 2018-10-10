Kimmich: I was happy to be moved into midfield

FC Bayern Munchen right-back Joshua Kimmich has revealed that he was happy when Germany head coach Joachim Low asked him to play as a defensive midfielder.

Kimmich was moved by Low for Die Mannschaft’s 0-0 UEFA Nations League draw with France, which saw him play alongside Toni Kroos in the middle of the park. He then played there again during the 2-1 friendly win over Peru.

The 23-year-old is now following in the footsteps of Bayern legend Philipp Lahm, who starred as a right-back, left-back and defensive midfielder.

Kimmich continues to play on the right side of defence under Niko Kovac at Bayern, as the coach has told him they have all the midfielders they need, but not many players who can play in his current role.

However, Kimmich told Sport Bild: “I was really happy when I last played there (as a midfielder). It was a surprise to me. There was a bit of tension because I hadn’t actually played in that position for three years.”

He has closely studied Bayern midfielders past and present, having been at the club since January 2015.

“Javi Martinez is about defensive stability, aggression in his defensive movements, his aerial challenges and his heading ability,” Kimmich added.

“Xabi Alonso was brilliant strategically and in terms of his passing, whether it was short passing or his incredible long-passing game. His volleys were crazy.

“Thiago is more of a technician, who looks for one-on-ones in tight spaces. He can finish things by himself.”