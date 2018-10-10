Rafinha steps up recovery from ankle injury for Bayern

FC Bayern München’s veteran right-back Rafinha has started stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury he suffered against Bayer Leverkusen on 15 September.

The 33-year-old is yet to re-join full training with the first team squad but has started doing ball work and more intensive conditioning work as he works his way back to full fitness.

The Bavarians are down to a skeleton squad during the FIFA international break with just 12 first team players available to coach Niko Kovac at the Sabener Strasse training complex in Munich.

Nonetheless, the Brazil defender could be available soon to Kovac as the German champions look to put to an end a poor run of form in the Bundesliga.

The side’s official website said: “On one of the adjacent pitches, Rafinha continued to work on his comeback. The Brazilian, who sustained an ankle injury in the game against Bayer Leverkusen a month ago, had already begun working with the ball the day before with fitness coach Thomas Wilhelmi and continued to slave away at returning to full training as soon as possible.

“A total of six sessions are on the agenda up to Friday, including another open session on Thursday morning.

“Kovac has given his men the weekend off so that they are rested and fresh going into the preparations for the important Bundesliga match at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday 20 October.”