Alcacer much happier at Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund loanee Paco Alcacer admits he is happy to be playing again after two years on the fringes of the first team at Barcelona.

The 25-year-old striker made a dream move to Barca in 2016 from hometown club Valencia, where he had progressed through the youth ranks.

However, Alcacer found his opportunities limited at the Camp Nou, with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho all ahead of him in the pecking order up front.

The Spain international opted for a new challenge in the off-season and joined Dortmund on an initial 12-month loan. They have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the current campaign.

He has hit the ground running in Germany, scoring six goals in his first three Bundesliga appearances – equaling a 55-year record held by former Hamburger SV striker Gert Dorfel.

“In the end, it all comes down to making decisions. Being at Barcelona for years, not having a leading role, not everything going as I had wanted,” Alcacer said at a news conference.

“I decided to look for minutes elsewhere. A player with confidence is better than one without confidence. I left in order to feel happy playing.

“The decisions I was able to make, I made. The conversations with [coach] Ernesto [Valverde] were private and I decided to look for minutes elsewhere. At Barca, with Luis Suarez, Messi, Dembele… it’s tough to play.

“All my team-mates have helped me a lot since the first day. I had difficulty with the language and with the change. They’ve made it really easy for me and I’ve adapted well.”