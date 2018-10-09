Weinzierl takes over as Stuttgart manager

VfB Stuttgart have secured the services of Markus Weinzierl as their new manager, after parting ways with Tayfun Korkut on Sunday.

The 43-year-old has signed a contract that will expire on 30 June 2020.

Weinzierl has previously been in charge at Augsburg and Schalke 04. He spent four years in charge at Augsburg, before taking over at the Royal Blues, where he was at the helm for one season. The German has been without a club since June 2017.

“I’m really looking forward to the task,” Weinzierl told Stuttgart’s official website.

“VfB are a big club, who are in a difficult situation, but I’m convinced of the potential of the team and the club. I’ve been following the Bundesliga intensively over the past few months and can’t wait to get started with my new team.”

Stuttgart are rock-bottom of the Bundesliga standings after winning one and losing four of their opening seven games of the campaign.