Report: Bayern considering Wenger or Zidane for Kovac

FC Bayern München are reportedly looking at replacements for coach Niko Kovac after a poor run of form has seen the Bavarians slump to sixth in the Bundesliga.

Following an initially bright start to 2018/19 under Kovac with seven consecutive wins in all competitions, the Germany champions have not won in four which includes losses to Hertha Berlin and VfL Borussia Monchengladbach.

In addition, Bayern were unconvincing in a 1-1 draw with Ajax Amsterdam in the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena on 2 October.

However, it appears the 3-0 home defeat to Monchengladbach has lead the club to consider other head coaching options with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as well as ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said to be under consideration.

With that said, the former Eintracht Frankfurt mentor has not been helped with a spate of injuries to key players with the likes of Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Rafinha all being ruled out for considerable time.

Nonetheless, Sport Bild report that Bayern have sounded out potential moves for both Wenger and Zidane. The former won 17 trophies during his 22-year-career with the Gunners while the latter won three Champions League titles with Real.

Yet, the publication report that Kovac will be given time to fix the situation although either of the French duo have been lined up should the current slump continue.