Kehl: Dortmund anticipated Sancho interest

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is expected to attract transfer interest from other clubs, according to the club’s head of licenced player division Sebastian Kehl.

The 18-year-old Englishman signed a new four-year contract with Dortmund last week but the deal does not include a release clause due to the fact that the club expected interest.

Sancho, who left Manchester City to sign for Dortmund last year, has made an excellent start to the season. He has already provided nine assists and scored one goal in 10 games across all competitions.

Saturday: Two Bundesliga assists Wednesday: First Champions League assist Thursday: First senior England call-up Saturday: First Bundesliga start of the season What a week it has been for Jadon Sancho. 📈 pic.twitter.com/ZZVWPv3jFr — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 6, 2018

“We are not naïve to not take note of other club’s interest,” Kehl told Sky. “The lads are doing a grand job right now. And thus, there will always be enquiries for the players we have here.

“Especially for players like Jadon Sancho, who has been invited to the England senior squad for the first time.”