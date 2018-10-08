Hoeness will back Kovac ‘until the end’

FC Bayern München president Uli Hoeness has made it clear that he will continue to support manager Niko Kovac despite the club’s poor run of form.

The defending Bundesliga champions made a perfect start to their campaign as they won four consecutive league games. However, their last three outings saw them draw with FC Augsburg before defeats to Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia beat the Bavarians 3-0 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, which saw Kovac’s charges drop from second to sixth in the standings.

Despite the concerning results, Hoeness insists he will stand by Kovac as team boss.

“I will defend Niko Kovac until the end,” he told Kicker. “We are completely calm.”

Hoeness also told Suddeutsche Zeitung: “I clearly stand behind him, no matter what’ll happen in the next weeks.”

Former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann also spoke out in defence of Kovac, telling TZ: “Niko Kovac is being taken apart, put under fire for something that he can’t help at all.

“There are almost exclusively very young or very old players. I think it’s wrong to blame the coach for that now. I hope they stick with Kovac.

“This team doesn’t fit together in terms of character. Some players are putting their own interest over that of the team. I can imagine that some players have gone to see the bosses. These players always find excuses and alibis. These are very, very bad times.”