Bundesliga Matchday 7: Five things we learned

If one thing was confirmed from Matchday 7’s Bundesliga action, it is that all is not well in Bavaria.

Richard Hazeldine looks at five things to take away from the weekend’s matches.

Below-par Bayern remove the doubt

If anyone was still in any doubt that there is something wrong at Bayern Munich then those doubts were well and truly dispelled on Saturday evening as the Bundesliga champions were hammered 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach.

It wasn’t just the scoreline that was a concern, but the manner of the defeat as Bayern were out thought and out fought. Gladbach’s third goal was particularly eye opening as the home defence looked like they had been out at Oktoberfest the night before, and basically stood around watching as Patrick Herrmann smashed the ball home.

The loss leaves Bayern sixth in the table and four points behind the leaders – a crisis by their high standards.

Numerous reassurances from Niko Kovac and his players can’t hide the fact that the Bavarians are a shadow of their normal selves and there is no doubt that the club management are aware of what the problem is.

The question now hanging on the lips of Bayern fans is what are they going to do about it and when?

Dortmund’s best defence

While the turmoil at Bayern continues, everything seems hunky dory over at rivals Borussia Dortmund as the Black and Yellows edged Augsburg in a seven-goal thriller to go three points clear at the top.

Once again, it was the sparkling attacking play of Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and co. who made the difference, although this time they had old hand Mario Gotze and new favourite and hat-trick hero Paco Alcacer to thank for the goals.

While scoring goals is not a problem for Dortmund at the moment, with five goals conceded in their last two games, a more pressing concern for coach Lucien Favre will be how he can tighten things up at the other end to ensure wins still come when the goals don’t flow so freely.

Leipzig rediscover their wings

Another side in the goals at the weekend was RB Leipzig, who moved into second place with a 6-0 shellacking of newly-promoted 1.FC Nurnberg. The Red Bulls are unbeaten since their opening day shocker at Dortmund, and look to be back on track after last year’s attack of second-season syndrome saw them finish in sixth spot, a year after the Bundesliga newcomers finished runners up and earned a Champions League berth.

With Timo Werner looking back to his best, Leipzig are always going to be a threat, but add to that the experience gained last year during their debut European campaign, and a much-improved Leipzig will fancy their chances of another tilt at the Bundesliga glory.

Schalke strike back

After the worst possible start to their campaign, FC Schalke 04 have finally begun to move in the right direction. The Royal Blues claiming a second win in two at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday to bring a smile back to coach Domenico Tedesco’s face, who will be hoping the wins will bring some much-needed confidence to his squad.

Schalke’s improvement will also provide a lesson to other Bundesliga clubs who are sometimes all too keen to get rid of their coach in the face of a few bad results. Tedesco never lost faith in his side and insisted that he would get things right. He has been proved right.

Niko Kovac must be hoping the Bayern board are watching.

Curtains for Korkut

One coach who wasn’t given more time to get things right was Tayfun Korkut, the VfB Stuttgart coach became the first Bundesliga boss to lose his job on Sunday when he was fired after his team’s 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Hannover 96 left them rock bottom.

An unpopular choice when appointed in January given his previous failings at Hannover, Kaiserslautern and Bayer Leverkusen, Korkut eventually won the fans over with results (nine wins, four draws and just one loss) as he not only saved the club from relegation, but lead Stuttgart to seventh place and the verge of Europe.

Despite earning their first win of the season last week over Werder Bremen, Stuttgart were unable to reproduce the astonishing form of last season under the 44-year old, although they had only lost two of their last five games.

Will Stuttgart regret not giving Korkut more time to bed in his new signings? Only time will tell.