Stuttgart part ways with Korkut

VfB Stuttgart have dismissed head coach Tayfun Korkut following the club’s 3-1 loss to Hannover 96 on Saturday.

The result left the club bottom of the Bundesliga standings with just five points.

Stuttgart’s only win of the season came last week in a 2-1 victory over SV Werder Bremen after three losses and two draws ahead of this most recent defeat.

After the match, the club revealed the decision to part ways with Korkut and his assistants Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo.

Sporting director Michael Reschke told the club’s official website: “The lack of development in the course of this season and the negative results have led us to take this step.

“Tayfun Korkut took over the team last season in a very difficult situation and secured with an extraordinary run this Bundesliga season for VfB. We are very grateful to him and his two assistant coaches Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo.”

President Wolfgang Dietrich added: “This decision was very difficult for us. After the pleasing progress of the past season, we were confident that we could continue the positive development with Tayfun Korkut as head coach in the new season.

“Unfortunately, that was not successful. Above all, our responsibility lies with VfB Stuttgart and its sporting future.”

Andreas Hinkel, Matthias Schiffers, Marco Langner and Andreas Schumacher have been tasked with first team duties until a replacement is found.