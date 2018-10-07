Kovac: Bayern not playing as a unit

Coach Niko Kovac accused Bayern Munich of not playing as a team after the Bundesliga champions fell to a shock 3-0 defeat at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

The Bavarians are now winless in three league games and sit four points behind early pacesetters Borussia Dortmund.

Early goals from Alassane Plea and Lars Stindl left Bayern with a mountain to climb, but a lacklustre performance from the home side meant that Gladbach’s lead was never really under threat.

Indeed, the visitors duly added to their lead in the second half when Patrick Herrmann scored following a corner as Bayern defenders stood around and watched.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the under-pressure coach identified the lack of unity as the main reason for such a poor performance.

“I think everyone tried, but right now we’re not trying as a team, you have to act as a unit,” said the Croat.

“At the moment, we are making too many individual mistakes, which brings a certain amount of uncertainty to the team. Sometimes you have good times and you have bad times.

“I’m responsible for it and I’m up to the task, we have to improve as soon as possible.”

The slump has sparked rumours of discontent within the Bayern dressing room, especially with Kovac’s rotation policy, although the 46-year old had denied this in comments ahead of Saturday’s match.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is a positive one.

“Some are of course disappointed not to play, and we’re also disappointed with recent results.”

Observers of German football were shocked by how bad Bayern were.

Wow look at Bayern's players just giving up, not seen them "defend" like that in.. ever.pic.twitter.com/YJv8BZTdYm — Gilles (@GrimandiTweets) October 6, 2018

Lothar Matthäus on Sky: "I cannot remember seeing Bayern play this bad. This has nothing to do with modern football. No enthusiasm, no body language, they don't even bother going into duels. I expect a solution from a team like Bayern, but they don't have one" pic.twitter.com/f0YRjKbwvt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 6, 2018

Jupp Heynckes about to come out of retirement to save Bayern for the 172737th time pic.twitter.com/6dLhXD8uiK — Juan Velazquez (@JuanDirection58) October 6, 2018

Is Kovac going to be around for much longer?