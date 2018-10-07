Bayern thrashed by Gladbach at home

FC Bayern München’s poor form continued as they suffered a shock 3-0 loss to VfL Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern 0 Borussia Monchengladbach 3

Plea on target on 10′

Stindl scores on 16′

Herrmann adds a third on 88′

Match summary

Bayern failed to recover after conceding two early goals against a Borussia Monchengladbach that has struggled for consistency this term.

The result extended Bayern’s winless run to four games.

Full report

Yann Sommer was forced into a good early save from a Robert Lewandowski header although the offside flag was already up.

Arjen Robben was looking lively with a number of decent crosses into dangerous areas, but it was Gladbach who were on target early on, with Plea curling a low shot past Manuel Neuer after a quick one-two with Jonas Hofman.

Bayern looked to respond, but were soon two goals down, as Hofman stole the ball from Thiago after a short goal-kick from Neuer, and he fed Lars Stindl, leaving him to fire home.

The home side continued to boss possession but without really threatening, before Sommer kept out Robben on 32 minutes.

The Gladbach stopper made a comfortable save from Lewandowski with the half winding down, ahead of a double substitution from Bayern boss Niko Kovac as he brought on Serge Gnabry for Thomas Muller, while Franck Ribery came on for Robben.

A hamstring injury to David Alaba saw him replaced by Renato Sanches as Bayern’s struggles only appeared to increase.

Bayern’s second half pressure was relentless but Gladbach’s defence held firm, with both Ribery and James Rodrigues unable to beat Sommer midway through the second period.

When Lewandowski did beat the away stopper, the flag was raised for offsides, while Florian Neuhaus fired just off target at the other end.

Time was running out for Bayern, and the more they pressed forward for a goal, the more Gladbach rally around each other to deny their more illustrious opponents, but there was still time for one more goal – for the away side.

Second-half substitute Patrick Herrmann finished a smartly-worked corner to smash home past a despairing Neuer, for a convincing victory over the league champions.