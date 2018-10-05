Preview: FC Bayern München v VfL Borussia Monchengladbach

Niko Kovac’s struggling FC Bayern München will look to return to winning ways when they host VfL Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Bundesliga

6 October 2018

Game week 7

Kick-off: 18:30 local time/00:30 HKT (7 October)

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: F. Willenborg

Assistant referees: G. Kleve, M. Sinn

Fourth official: T. Gerach

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 102 49 30 23

Borussia Monchengladbach 102 23 30 49

Previous encounter

Bayern 5-1 Borussia Monchengladbach (14/04/18) Bundesliga

Bayern goalscorers: S. Wagner (37′, 41′), T. Alcantara (51′), D. Alaba (67′), R. Lewandowski (82′)

Monchengladbach goalscorer: J. Drmic (9′)

Players to watch

Bayern may be battling to find form, but veteran winger Arjen Robben is one man who for the most part is on top of his game.

Although unimpressive in the 2-0 defeat to Hertha BSC, he recovered with a decent performance in the 1-1 midweek draw with Ajax Amsterdam, providing the assist to Mats Hummels’ goal.

Meanwhile, high-scoring Gladbach will be relying largely on Thorgan Hazard, who has netted in three successive Bundesliga matches. With his brother Eden tearing the Premier League apart, the clash with Bayern will provide the 25-year-old with a chance to steal the limelight.

Team form and manager quotes

Bayern have gone three games without a win in all competitions, which although relatively normal by most teams’ standards, is abysmal by theirs. With Borussia Dortmund having snatched top spot in the Bundesliga from them following their defeat to Hertha, Niko Kovac’s side will be hungry to restore business as usual.

Following their 1-1 draw with Ajax last time out, Kovac said: “We misplaced too many paces and wanted to get forward too quickly in decisive situations. When you make mistakes, you become unsure. Then it comes down to the basics: running, sprinting and tackling. Ajax did them well today, so we have to settle for the point.”

Meanwhile, Gladbach sit fourth in the league after a relatively good start, just two points behind Bayern. However, although they have been ruthless in front of goal, their defensive record leaves a lot to be desired. They have conceded nine goals in six league matches — a tally to which Bayern will be eager to add.

Gladbach head coach Dieter Hecking contemplated facing Bayern in their current form, saying: “You can interpret the situation in multiple ways when you travel to Bayern, who haven’t won their last three matches.

“Regarding their rotation of players, you can pick out that they are wondering why things are not currently going as smoothly compared with their first seven matches of the season, all of which they won.

“They are searching for their ease of play, which they currently don’t possess. From our point of view, it would be fatal to rely on this being the case on Saturday as things can quickly change with Bayern.”

Team news

Bayern have suffered their fair share of injury problems of late, with Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman and Rafinha still yet to return from long-term layoffs. Meanwhile, Mats Hummels is recovering from a head injury sustained against Ajax.

Reports suggest Gladbach are set to be without Josip Drmic (back), Raffael (calf), Jordan Beyer (hip) and Julio Villalba (thigh).