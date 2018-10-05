Hecking: Borussia must show courage

VfL Borussia Monchengladbach manager Dieter Hecking believes it’s important for his players to approach the game against FC Bayern München with the right mentality.

Die Fohlen have performed well in the Bundesliga so far this season, winning three and drawing two of their opening six games, and find themselves in fourth position in the standings.

Hecking’s charges will travel to the Allianz Arena on Saturday to take on a Bayern side struggling for form and he has urged his players to show courage at the defending Bundesliga champions’ home ground.

“We know that an away match in Munich is always one of the trickiest tasks of the year. I also don’t think it will be an easy game merely due to Bayern’s recent form,” he told a press conference.

“It has been extremely rare in recent years to see Bayern drop points in three consecutive matches. They are in an unusual situation but they need to learn to move on.

“However, we are preparing for this game without contemplating Bayern’s form. I’m attempting to prepare my team as best as possible so that we can play our successful style in Munich.”

He added: “It is always difficult to identify how certain teams, who have played well against Bayern, approached the game. Ajax, Hertha Berlin and FC Augsburg all played well but approached their games in different ways.

“We must approach the game in a way that suits our style of football. I will attempt to prepare my team to play courageously, to be passionate and to give everything they have, just like they have in previous matches so far this season.”