Hoeness: Kovac’s rotations could cost Bayern

FC Bayern München president Uli Hoeness says manager Niko Kovac’s rotation policy is potentially the reason why the team’s form has taken a dip in recent games.

After a perfect start to the season, which saw the Bavarians win seven consecutive games, the defending Bundesliga champions have now gone three games without a win across all competitions.

Bayern drew 1-1 at home against FC Augsburg, lost 2-0 at Hertha Berlin, and were held to another 1-1 draw at home by Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Hoeness believes Kovac’s tendency to rotate his squad is risky as it could negatively impact on the team’s rhythm.

“There’s been a lot of rotation, and ever since, there’s something a bit wrong with us, but I don’t think it’s dramatic,” Hoeness told the press.

“It’s up to the coach. In the end, he’s putting his neck on the line for it.

“The rhythm was lost a bit in the Augsburg game and the first 20 minutes certainly made a contribution to us not getting into the match.”