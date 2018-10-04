Hoeness: Kovac’s rotations could cost Bayern

FC Bayern München president Uli Hoeness says manager Niko Kovac’s rotation policy is potentially the reason why the team’s form has taken a dip in recent games.
After a perfect start to the season, which saw the Bavarians win seven consecutive games, the defending Bundesliga champions have now gone three games without a win across all competitions.
Bayern drew 1-1 at home against FC Augsburg, lost 2-0 at Hertha Berlin, and were held to another 1-1 draw at home by Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Moving forward together 🤜#FCBBMG #packmas pic.twitter.com/Vmi8G1P7MO
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) 4 October 2018
Hoeness believes Kovac’s tendency to rotate his squad is risky as it could negatively impact on the team’s rhythm.
“There’s been a lot of rotation, and ever since, there’s something a bit wrong with us, but I don’t think it’s dramatic,” Hoeness told the press.
“It’s up to the coach. In the end, he’s putting his neck on the line for it.
“The rhythm was lost a bit in the Augsburg game and the first 20 minutes certainly made a contribution to us not getting into the match.”