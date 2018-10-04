Bundesliga: Much ado about nothing in Munich?

What is going on at FC Bayern Munchen? Richard Hazeldine looks into rumours that not everything is well with the German giant.

All eyes will be on the Allianz Arena this weekend as six-time reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern attempt to get their season back on track after what has been dubbed a ‘mini-blip’.

Three matches without a win (D2, L1) may be a normal run of results for most football teams, but Bayern Munich are not your average Bundesliga outfit.

The fact that the Bavarian giants have not tasted victory for almost two weeks has got people talking, despite reassurances from the likes of star winger Arjen Robben that everything is OK.

Let us not forget that Bayern are in practically the exact same situation they were in at this stage last season, having drawn and lost recent their last two Bundesliga games.

In early October 2017 Bayern were third in the league, just three points off the top after just one defeat. But that, coupled with a poor Champions League performance against PSG was enough to get Carlo Ancelotti the boot.

Of course, there were other reasons the Italian coach was fired. Most notably when senior players began to question his training methods, but the reaction was swift, with Ancelotti out the door just hours after the Paris debacle and former treble-winning coach Jupp Heynckes installed as caretaker.

Could there be an action replay just 12 months down the line?

Highly unlikely given Bayern are usually a paradigm of stability, but with apparent rumblings of discontent within the dressing room, a repeat may not be beyond the realms of possibility.

The German media is very like its English counterpart in many ways, eager to sow discord and create a story often where there is none, but there are already several stories about how some members of the Bayern squad are unhappy with new coach Niko Kovac’s rotation policy.

A lot has been made of Kovac’s decision to drop star defender Mats Hummels for last weekend’s defeat to Hertha Berlin, while one of the stars of last season for Bayern, James Rodriguez, has been in and out of the squad so far this term.

A photo posted on social media Wednesday evening showed an apparently unhappy James leaving the Allianz Arena just 10 minutes after the final whistle of Bayern’s lacklustre Champions League draw with Ajax.

Robben’s Monday rebuttal to the rumours of disharmony was fair enough, the Bayern veteran pointing out that the number of chances the team had created in the draw with Augsburg and the defeat to Hertha showed that there was nothing to worry about.

That may be the case, but when a new coach starts to upset some of the more senior players of an established squad, such is the nature of modern-day football that it can often prove fatal for the coach, rather than the players.

The answer will come against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday evening.

Should Bayern win, all the rumours of discontent will probably fade into the background noise. Lose, however, and perhaps we may yet see another last hurrah for Heynckes.