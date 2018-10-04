Kimmich: Things have to change

FC Bayern Munchen full-back Joshua Kimmich admits the Bundesliga champions must stop making mistakes in order to get their season back on track.

Niko Kovac’s side made the perfect start to their campaign by winning seven games on the trot across all competitions, but then the wins dried up as they drew with FC Augsburg, lost against Hertha Berlin, and drew with Ajax at home in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Kimmich has urged the team not to make the same mistakes on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

“We scored the early goal, but then we became reckless,” Kimmich told reporters.

“We became careless, made many mistakes and put the opponent into the game.

“Then we also had phases where we had lots of the ball but little ideas. We have to do more to push the opponents back and develop pressure phases.

“Things have to change now. We have to be better at dominating the opponents and not repeat such mistakes again and again.

“It’s not about commitment or fitness, it’s just that we have too many mistakes in our game.”