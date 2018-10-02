Robben: Bayern will bounce back

FC Bayern München winger Arjen Robben insists there is no reason to be concerned about the club’s form despite their recent slump.

The Bavarians started the season in fine style as they won seven consecutive games across all competitions, under the guidance of new manager Niko Kovac.

However, they drew 1-1 with Augsburg at home last week before a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Hertha, which has put Bayern under pressure as they head into their Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday night.

Nonetheless, Robben remains confident that Die Roten can bounce back this week.

“Augsburg and Hertha didn’t have many chances but they were efficient. We had enough opportunities to score goals but we didn’t use them. That’s how simple football can be sometime,” he said in a press conference.

“We are not worried about it, it’s no stress. We will just start a new series of wins and all will be good again.”

On the Champions League itself, Robben added: “The Champions League is a fantastic competition, the highest level you can play at and with the best clubs taking part,” he said.

“We want to get to the final and bring the trophy back to Munich again. We have the quality in our squad to do so but we know how tough it can be.”