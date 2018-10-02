Bundesliga: Stars of the season so far

The Bundesliga season may only be six matches old, but some players are already making a big impression.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the players setting the Bundesliga alight.

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin)

The Slovakian international has been a revelation in Hertha’s shockingly good start to the season, netting five goals in six games, including a stunning second in Saturday’s very impressive 2-0 win over the defending champions. Finally fit after an injury-plagued spell, the 23-year has repaid the faith shown in him by manager Pal Dardai, with some superb displays at the heart of the Hertha attack, showing creativity, an eye for a killer pass and, of course, some great finishing.

Thorgan Hazard (Monchengladbach)

So long overshadowed by his elder brother Eden at Chelsea, Thorgan Hazard is steadily emerging from his sibling’s shadow thanks to some great performances for the Foals since joining them in 2014. An energetic runner with great determination and good skill, Hazard the younger has been key to Gladbach’s best start to a season in recent years, netting six goals in all competition. And at just 25-years of age, he is likely to get even better.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Just over a year since he traded Manchester City reserves for Borussia Dortmund, Sancho’s decision is finally beginning to look like a wise one. After breaking into the team toward the end of last season, Sancho has been given a chance this term by new coach Lucien Favre. And although he has been limited to coming off the bench, the 18-year old has proved a revelation, providing five assists and netting one goal in six appearances while striking up an uncanny understanding with Marco Reus.

Things couldn’t be going much better for Sancho, although he is obviously keen to start turning those substitute appearances into starts.

James Rodriguez (FC Bayern Munchen)

After impressing last year during the first year of his loan deal from Real Madrid (seven goals, 11 assists in 23 appearances), the attacking midfielder has started the new term in equally impressive form. He has notched two goals so far under Niko Kovac, despite not being a regular starter, and his all-round form has been such that parent club Real Madrid are apparently keen to take him back, although Bayern will be reluctant to see that happen.

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Plagued by injury in recent years, Marco Reus is finally back to full fitness and showing Bundesliga fans what they have missed as he silky skills have helped propel Dortmund to the top of Bundesliga. The 29-year old’s talent has never been in doubt, but handed the captaincy by Lucien Favre, Reus has been a revelation, directing Favre’s young squad on the pitch while leading by example with some devastating play as Dortmund have rattled in 19 goals in just six games. Should he remain fit, then Dortmund fans will rightly continue to dream of yet another title challenge.