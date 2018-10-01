Ibrahimovic offers advice to future Bayern signing

Swedish legend and LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says future FC Bayern München signing, Alphonso Davies, will have to be mentally strong to succeed in the Bundesliga.

Davies currently plays for Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer but will make a switch to the Bavarians in 2019 at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Both the 17-year-old and Ibrahimovic faced one another last Saturday but it was the 36-year-old who came out on top as his brace sealed a 3-0 victory for Galaxy.

Bayern snapped up the highly-rated 17-year-old on a deal which runs from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2023. The Ghana-born Canada international turns 18 on 2 November and is therefore eligible to join thereafter.

Davies’ talent came to prominence in the last three seasons with the Whitecaps where he was said to have caught a number of teams’s attention including the German champions, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

However, the German Bundesliga giants won the race for his signature. ‘Ibra’ said of the Canada international’s prospects in Europe: “A club like Bayern, he will learn a lot. If they saw something, they saw something big, because they don’t get anyone just like that.

“I just hope he’s ready when he comes there, because when he comes there he will be lonely and the competition will be big. So he needs to be mentally strong and when he sees the big players, not to show too respect. You go there for a reason.”