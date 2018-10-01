In football, there are sometimes youthful talents who burst into senior squads as their games belie their age. That’s what has happened at Borussia Dortmund as English sensation Jadon Sancho’s ability is getting rave reviews not just in the Bundesliga, but round the world.

So, what is it that makes the 18-year-old from London a unique footballer and one of the most exciting up and coming stars of the game.

18-year-old Jadon Sancho has more league assists (5) than any other player in Europe’s top five divisions so far this season. One every 25 minutes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASzP5j3JFf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 30, 2018

Sancho, a young and untested potential who is making the most out of his very finite opportunity to show what he can offer, and doing it in stellar fashion, is starting to catch the eye of the media and fans alike.

A short list of credentials that packs a mean punch

Coming through as a product of the Watford and Manchester City youth setups, Sancho moved to the Bundesliga club in August 2017 in search of regular playing time. And that is what he has got at Dortmund.

Look who’s at the top… We see you @Sanchooo10 👀 The captain not far behind 😀 pic.twitter.com/DquRbhukCS — Borussia Dortmund 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@BlackYellow) September 30, 2018

Despite, not yet cracking the starting 11, he has been regularly featured as a substitute — a role from which he has been able to amass five assists in six games finding himself at the summit of the assists chart of the German top division which is an extraordinary feat.

His best performance so far was undoubtedly his goal and two assists in the recently concluded match against Bayer Leverkusen in an amazing comeback win for BVB.

With what he has shown as of late, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he starts featuring from the kickoff soon for Dortmund as he proves to be a hit at the Signal Iduna Park.

The Three Lions await

Currently, a part of the England junior setup, he already has the eyes of the FA who is aware of his massive potential given his achievements with the England U-17s’ European campaign in 2017.

Jadon Sancho has been directly involved in 5 goals in 2 games for England at the U17 World Cup. 3 goals ⚽

2 assists 🅰 pic.twitter.com/KakuOFn3OD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 11, 2017

Now an 18-year old in the U-19 squad, it could be possible that a debut for the senior side could be in the works sooner than later.

A still developing potential

If he could further develop his talents, he could turn out be one of the most creative forwards in the modern game and makes him a picture of hope and promise for his club and national team while a scary proposition for rival squads.

Photo credit: Borussia Dortmund Facebook Page