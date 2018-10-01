Herrlich laments missed chances against Dortmund

Bayer 04 Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich was left to rue missed opportunities after his side squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Leverkusen went into the break ahead thanks to goals from Mitchell Weiser and Jonathan Tah, but Dortmund hit back late on, scoring four goals in the last half-hour to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

“We had two opportunities to extend our lead and immediately after them came their first goal [from Jacob Bruun Larsen] and the equaliser [from Marco Reus]. It was clear that Dortmund would go up a gear with their quality,” said Herrlich, according to Dortmund’s official website.

Meanwhile, Julian Brandt, who started on the left wing for Herrlich’s side, said: “Dortmund had a resurgence after pulling it back to 2-1, and we allowed elements of our play to go missing.

“That gave Dortmund confidence, they’re a super team and they took their chances. You could see that Dortmund had more energy in the second half.”

Dortmund now sit on top of the Bundesliga table with 14 points from six games, while their hosts from Saturday are 12th with just six points from as many matches.