Amazing comeback sees Dortmund go top of the table

Borussia Dortmund came from two goals down to defeat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4-2 at the BayArena on Saturday and go top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Borussia Dortmund 4

Weiser on target on nine minutes

Tah adds a second on 39′

Bruun Larsen pulls one back on 65′

Reus levels on 69′

Alcacer wins it on 85′

Alcacer nets again on 90+4′

Match summary

Goals from Mitchell Weiser and Jonathan Tah saw Leverkusen take a deserved first-half lead only for Dortmund to come back in the second half as Jacob Bruun Larsen and Marco Reus both netted before Paco Alcacer won it late on. Alcacer added a fourth goal at the death for good measure.

Full report

Kevin Volland was first in with a chance, on seven minutes, that he headed just wide, from a good Julian Brandt delivery.

But the home side were ahead just two minutes later as Weiser picked up a good Lucas Alario centre before powering home with a shot that nestled in the bottom left corner of the net.

Dortmund responded with Christian Pulisic getting a shot away, but Lucas Hradecky made the stop before also keeping out a similar effort from Axel Witsel.

Alario saw his header soon after saved by Roman Burki while Marco Reus came as close as anyone in a Dortmund shirt in a frustrating first half for the away side.

But their woes were only set to increase as Tah slotted home from a corner, to double Leverkusen’s lead, with 39 minutes on the clock.

Dortmund looked determined to put in an improved second half performance, and Reus so nearly reduced the deficit with his overhit strike just after the interval.

Brandt, meanwhile had a shot saved in an increasingly open ended game.

Volland smashed a 54th minute strike against a post before Kai Havertz was denied by Burki as Reus tried his luck at the other end.

Their persistence ultimately paid off and Dortmund were back in the game on 65 minutes as Jacob Bruun Larsen tapped home from inside the six-yard area.

And the comeback was complete when Reus fired in on 69 minutes, having connected to a Jadon Sancho ball following a fast break.

But Dortmund refused to settle for a point and claimed all three instead with Paco Alcacer the hero as he slotted home a cross from Achraf Hakimi.

Try as they might in the dying minutes, a deflated Leverkusen side were well and truly beaten by a merciless BVB, with Alcacer adding a fourth deep into injury time.