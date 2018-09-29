Nagelsmann focused soley on three points

Julian Nagelsmann is unconcerned about facing RB Leipzig on Saturday, with the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim boss set to take over the Bulls at the start of the 2019-20 season.

The 31-year-old announced in June that he would become Leipzig manager next term.

And despite trying to play down the strange situation, it will be a interesting day for the former centre-back as he comes up against his soon-to-be bosses, with RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick also in the manager’s hotseat this season.

🎉 In our last home game against @RBLeipzig_EN, a convincing 4-0 win secured us the three points. What's your prediction for today's match?#TSGRBL pic.twitter.com/ClN0vUYb71 — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) September 29, 2018

Rangnick was reported as saying on Friday: “There is a lot of explosiveness in this game.

“On the one hand the clubs are close in the table, and on the other hand Julian Nagelsmann will be our coach next year. But for me, it’s not about showing who the better coach is.”

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, added: “Right now, I’m earning my money here and I want to be successful here.

“My boss is [Leipzig CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, if I am not mistaken. I do not think the sports director is the boss. Maybe a supervisor. “

Rangnick has also previously coached at Hoffenheim, who he promoted from the third division to the Bundesliga during his time at the club.