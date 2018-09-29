Hertha Berlin stun Bayern at Olympiastadion

Hertha Berlin stunned FC Bayern München 2-0 on Friday evening as they defeated the reigning Bundesliga champions at the Olympiastadion.

Hertha Berlin 2 Bayern 0

Boateng goes close

Ibisevic (23′) gets first

Duda (44′) nets second

Dilrosun clears away from danger

Match summary

The hosts went into a 2-0 lead before the break through Vedad Ibisevic and Ondrej Duda.

The Bavarians had chances to respond but were unable to take them as it ended 2-0 in the German capital.

Match report

Bayern came out of the blocks quickly and came close to heading into the lead inside 15 minutes. James Rodriguez swung in a cross from the left which found the head of Jerome Boateng, who escaped the attentions of Salomon Kalou, but the centre-back headed just wide to the left of the goal.

Not long afterwards, veteran Franck Ribery breezed past Valentino Lazaro, before sending in a cross which Robert Lewandowski sent across goal but wide of the target.

With that said, the hosts hit the front in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot. Boateng brought down Kalou in the area after good work from Duda, whose cross found Ibisevic.

The Bosnian saw his attempt saved by Manuel Neuer before Kalou was brought down. Ibisevic stepped up to send Neuer the wrong way as it became 1-0 to the hosts.

Soon after the German champions nearly leveled matters through Joshua Kimmich. He turned away from Karim Rekik, before sending in a strike which hit Ribery and went into the side-netting.

Niko Kovac’s men were roaring forward and just before the 40th minute came close again. David Alaba made an over-lapping run beyond veteran Ribery, and he picked out Arjen Robben.

The Dutch legend had a gaping goal but fired over from a good position. Bayern were stunned just before the break as Hertha made it 2-0.

The impressive Kalou sent Lazaro clear to the byline and his first-time pass found Duda who struck home into the roof of the net.

After the interval, Bayern came close to pulling one back. Rodriguez’s corner picked out 27-year-old Thiago Alcantara, whose header came off Rekik, before Javairo Dilrosun cleared away from danger.

Alaba shot wide soon afterwards in the 53rd minute as it appeared the German champions may come back into the contest.

Just before the 70th minute mark the visitors came close to pulling a goal back. Kimmich’s corner found Boateng with a header, but Thomas Kraft got an arm to the ball with Lewandowski and James lurking.

Serge Gnabry was in close attentions but the home side’s keeper made sure to keep away the danger. The away side threw numbers forward in the closing stages, but it ended 2-0 on the evening.