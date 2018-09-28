Kovac defends rotation policy

FC Bayern München manager Niko Kovac has made it clear that he will continue rotating his squad despite dropping points at home against FC Augsburg on Tuesday.

Kovac opted to rest star striker Robert Lewandowski for the Augsburg clash, selecting Sandro Wagner in his place, but the decision was criticised after the defending Bundesliga champions drew 1-1 with their visitors.

Despite the disappointment, Kovac stated that he will stick to his rotation plans over the next eight days as Die Roten face Hertha Berlin, Ajax, and VfL Borussia Monchengladbach during that time.

“The rotation of Lewandowski and Wagner was agreed. [On Friday], the starting line-up will look different again,” Kovac told the press when asked how Lewandowski reacted to the decision to bench him.

“We should not always discuss whether or not a player is angry. My job is to keep my players fit and fresh for the important games.

“I’ll continue to rotate [versus Hertha], Ajax and Gladbach.”