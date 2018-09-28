Kovac keeping faith with Neuer

FC Bayern München head coach Niko Kovac insists he has no plans to drop Manuel Neuer, despite his costly error in the derby against FC Augsburg on Tuesday.

The Reds looked on course to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new season after Arjen Robben broke the deadlock in the 47th minute at the Allianz Arena.

However, their Bavarian rivals equalised four minutes from time when Neuer spilled a cross and allowed Felix Gotze to convert from close range.

Sven Ulreich did an admirable job of filling in for the Germany international last term after a foot injury kept him on the sidelines for seven months.

But Kovac will be keeping faith with the club captain for the trip to Hertha Berlin on Friday, despite being impressed with Ulreich’s efforts in training.

“Sven Ulreich is giving fantastic performances in training,” he said of Bayern’s back-up keeper, who made 47 appearances in all competitions during the 2017/18 campaign.

“But as long as Manuel Neuer is fit and playing well, there is no need to change anything in that position.”