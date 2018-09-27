Labbadia: We dropped points at Mainz 05

VfL Wolfsburg head coach Bruno Labbadia admits his side ‘weren’t clinical enough’ as they drew 0-0 with 1.FSV Mainz 05 on Wednesday.

The Wolves came into this Bundesliga clash on the back of a 3-1 loss to Freiburg after drawing 2-2 with Hertha Berlin.

They had started the season with a DFB-Pokal win before two successive league victories, but have now not won in three games.

After their most recent game, Labbadia said it was a case of two points dropped after Josip Brekalo and Daniel Ginczek both struck the Mainz woodwork.

The manager told the club’s official website: “We’ve dropped two points.

“Of course we were fortunate at the end, but on the whole we didn’t give much away.

“In the first half we put Mainz 05 under pressure time and again, won the ball a lot, but weren’t clinical enough with our chances.

“When that’s the case it’s always dangerous, particularly if you don’t go 1-0 or 2-0 up in the first half.”

Team manager Sandro Schwarz added: “We were in the game for the first ten minutes, started well and won the ball a couple of times.

“Over the course of the game, though, we were fortunate not to fall behind. We lacked the confidence at times to do the simple things and play through the middle.

“All in all we didn’t quite get up to speed in the game and made lots of little mistakes. The good news is that – with a bit of luck – we didn’t concede and so managed to preserve a point.”