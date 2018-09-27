Preview: Hertha Berlin v FC Bayern München

Two of the Bundesliga’s early pace-setters will go head to head when Hertha Berlin host FC Bayern München at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Friday.

Bundesliga

28 September 2018

Game week 6

Kick-off: 20:30 local time/02:30 HKT (29 September)

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Hertha Berlin 69 10 20 39

Bayern 69 39 20 10

Previous encounter

Bayern 0-0 Hertha Berlin (24/02/2018) Bundesliga

Players to watch

Robert Lewandowski has scored twice in his last two appearances for Bayern, but was rested for their disappointing 1-1 draw with Augsburg on Tuesday. He will be hungry to get himself on the scoresheet and bring the defending champions back to winning ways.

Hertha have been dangerous going forward this season, with 23-year-old attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda the destroyer-in-chief. He will be looking to add to his four goals in five Bundesliga appearances to date this term.

Team form and manager quotes

Both teams head into this match in relatively good form. Bayern may have suffered a setback in midweek, but they still top the Bundesliga table with 13 points from five matches. Hertha, meanwhile, sit just three points behind them in fourth place, but also endured midweek disappointment, going down 3-1 to Werder Bremen.

Explaining the absence of Lewandowski in midweek, Bayern coach Niko Kovac said: “Nobody can do three games at the highest level in one week, but there will be changes again against Berlin,” as quoted by Eurosport (translated from German).

🎙️ A special match for Kovac: "I still have relatives and friends in Berlin. There will definitely be some catching up to do after the game." #BSCFCB pic.twitter.com/eNVDekk5iv — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 27, 2018

A Berliner and former Hertha player himself, Kovac said: “It will be difficult to see everyone, but with a few I will sit together and have a drink.”

Hertha’s early season form suggests they might be in contention for the Bundesliga title, but after losing to Werder, coach Pal Dardai played down his team’s chances.

“Congratulations. Now you’re [Werder] the ones hunting Bayern. I hand over the staff,” he said, according to Deutsche Welle.

Team news

Bayern have been rocked by injuries of late, with Corentin Tolisso and Rafinha having recently picked up long-term knocks, while Leon Goretzka has been ruled out of Friday’s clash with an ankle injury. Kingsley Coman also remains sidelined with an injury from August.

Hertha have not been without their own injury struggles, but they have been boosted by the return of Matthew Leckie to training after a long-term knee injury. Marko Grujic, who is on loan from Liverpool, faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle ligament rupture.