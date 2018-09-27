Bundesliga Matchday 6: Things to look out for

It’s been a busy week in the Bundesliga with the season’s first midweek fixtures.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the major talking points ahead of the weekend’s action in Germany.

Dortmund in seventh heaven

Borussia Dortmund got their fans excited about a potential title challenge on Wednesday night with a 7-0 demolition of hapless Nuremberg, their biggest win in 32 years, as they closed the gap on leaders Bayern Munich to just two points.

Marco Reus will take the headlines after he bagged his 100th goal for BVB as part of his brace, while he also notched another assist, but the Black and Yellow’s young stars, including Jadon Sancho, Julian Weigl, Manuel Akanji and on-loan Achraf Hakimi also played an important role.

Coach Lucien Favre has been quick to temper expectations despite Dortmund’s impressive – and unbeaten – start to the season, saying that his young team need more time, but if they continue to perform like this, then who knows what could happen?

Schalke struggles continue

Another reason for Dortmund fans to smile is the disastrous start to the season currently unfolding down the road at rivals FC Schalke 04. Domenico Tedesco’s men suffered a fifth defeat in five games midweek and remain rooted to the bottom of the table following a 1-0 loss at SC Freiburg. Amazingly, it is the second time in three seasons that Schalke find themselves in this exact situation.

Tedesco, 32, was dismissive when asked whether he has enough experience to turn things around, although he must be secretly hoping that the Schalke management have the same faith in his ability. A win against Mainz at the weekend would be a good way to start convincing people.

Sanches rebooted?

Bayern Munich may have dropped their first points of the season on Tuesday after conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Augsburg, but coach Niko Kovac and club officials weren’t too disheartened after Kovac made several changes to the starting lineup.

One of the reasons for that will be the return to form of young Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches. The 21-year old looks back to something approaching his best and, following a dismal loan spell with Swansea, is finally beginning to show the kind of form that convinced Bayern to fork out big cash when they signed him from Benfica in 2016.

Many wondered whether Sanches’ Bayern career was over in the summer, but he seems revitalised under Kovac, which is great news for Bayern, but not so good for the rest of the Bundesliga.

Will he get a start in Berlin?

Stuttgart need to start scoring

What has happened to Stuttgart? After ending last season with four consecutive wins, including a superb final-day 4-1 demolition of champions Bayern, the wheels seem to have come off for Tayfun Korkut’s men.

Korkut engineered a spectacular second-half recovery for the The Swabians last season after taking over in late January. A remarkable run of nine wins and just one loss in 14 games saw Stuttgart leap from 16th to seventh place. With optimism understandably high ahead of the new term, the results just haven’t happened.

Stuttgart’s biggest worry is that the goals have dried up. Despite the presence of proven goalscorer Mario Gomez, they have scored just three goals in five games, and all those came in a single match, a 3-3 draw with Freiburg.

Young Argentine forward Nicolas Gonzalez desperately needs a goal. This weekend against Werder Bremen would be a good time to get off the mark.